Odisha Matric Paper Evaluation Begins On May 20

Odisha matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2.

Matric paper evaluation in Odisha will begin on May 20. Class 10 board is also referred to as matric exam in the state. The exam is conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The board has assigned 60 centres across the state for evaluation and has appointed 6000 extra evaluators for the task. It has also said that following COVID-19 guidelines at evaluation centres is mandatory.

As per reports, the State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has said that class 10 result will be released in July.

Matric paper evaluation was held for two days--on March 18 and March 19-before being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic as per reports.

The matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2 and over 5 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

A total of 887 students were booked for cheating, Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, adding, a record number of 150 students were booked for malpractice on the last day of the examination.

Aiming 'zero fail mission' for the coming batch of students, the Odisha government has decided to start extra classes during summer vacation. Students who are weak in studies will be given special attention through extra classes. "Students who are weak in studies need special attention. Under the 'zero fail mission', we want to make sure that all schools in Odisha attain 100 per cent results," Mr Dash has said in February.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, educational institutions in the state have been ordered to remain closed till June 17.

