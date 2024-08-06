Odisha CTSRE Mains 2023 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

OSSC CRE Mains 2023 Answer Key: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) Mains 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official OSSC website, ossc.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials, such as registered username, mobile number or email ID, and password or OTP to access the results.

OSSC CTSRE Mains 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key

Visit the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in

Navigate to the "Answer Key" section

Click on the link for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) Mains 2023 answer key

Enter your login details

Check the provisional answer key and save it

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "Candidates may register objections, if any, against the provisional answer key online by logging in to the above website using their user credentials, latest by August 8. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered."

OSSC CTSRE: General Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a citizen of India

If married, the candidate must not have more than one spouse living

The candidate must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently

Candidates have passed the Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject

Candidate have passed the HSC Examination or an equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-language subject