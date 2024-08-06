Odisha CTSRE Mains 2023 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

Candidates can check and download answer key by visiting the official website
OSSC CRE Mains 2023 Answer Key: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) Mains 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official OSSC website, ossc.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials, such as registered username, mobile number or email ID, and password or OTP to access the results.
OSSC CTSRE Mains 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key
- Visit the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in
- Navigate to the "Answer Key" section
- Click on the link for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) Mains 2023 answer key
- Enter your login details
- Check the provisional answer key and save it
- Take a printout for future reference
The official notification reads: "Candidates may register objections, if any, against the provisional answer key online by logging in to the above website using their user credentials, latest by August 8. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered."
OSSC CTSRE: General Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate must be a citizen of India
- If married, the candidate must not have more than one spouse living
- The candidate must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently
- Candidates have passed the Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject
- Candidate have passed the HSC Examination or an equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-language subject
- Candidate have passed Odia as a language subject in the final examination of Class VII or above from a school or educational institution recognized by the Government of Odisha or the Central Government
- Candidate have passed a test in Odia at the Middle English School standard conducted by the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha