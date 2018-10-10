Odisha Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Odia University

The 'Panchasakha' had set up 'Bakula Bana Vidyalaya', the first model open school in the state at Sakhigopal, in 1909.

Education | | Updated: October 10, 2018 12:58 IST
The ground-breaking ceremony marked the 141st birth anniversary of 'Utkalamani' Gopabandhu Das.

Bhubaneswar: 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Odia University in Puri district. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the 141st birth anniversary of 'Utkalamani' Gopabandhu Das, a renowned poet, essayist and social activist born in 1877 in Puri.

The university aims to promote Odia language across the country. It will offer post-graduate courses in Odia language and literature and facilitate research on different aspects of the language.

 

 

 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the 'Panchasakha' (five friends) - Gopabandhu Das, Krupasindhu Mishra, Harihar Das, Pandit Godavarish Mishra and Nilakantha Das.

 

