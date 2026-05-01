Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date Confirmed: Matric Results Releasing Tomorrow At 4 PM

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the Odisha 10th Result 2026 on May 2, 2026, at 4 PM. Students can check their marks online from 6 PM onwards through the official result websites. Along with the Matric result, the board will also announce the State Open School Certificate Examination results.

Students should keep their roll number and date of birth ready before checking the result to avoid last-minute delays. The Odisha Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 19 to March 02, 2026 across the state. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the board exams.

Odisha 10th Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can visit the following official websites to check their results:

How to Check Odisha 10th Result 2026 Online

Visit the the official website.

Click on the link that says Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026.

Fill in the roll number and date of birth correctly.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and keep a printed copy safe for future use.

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive original marksheets and certificates later from their respective schools. Students should check their name, roll number, subject marks, and other details after downloading the result.

Previous Year Statistics

In 2025, the overall pass percentage in Odisha Class 10 board exams was 94.69%. More than 5.22 lakh students appeared for the exams in 2025. The examinations were conducted across 3,133 centres across the state.