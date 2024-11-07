NTA Issues New Guidelines For Joint Entrance Exam Main 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for students who would be appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)- 2025. The advisory is released in response to the various grievances received from candidates regarding technical issue in Aadhaar Card authentication. Several students reached out to the NTA seeking a solution to the mismatch in names of Aadhaar Card and class 10 educational certificate / mark sheet while filling the online application form for JEE (Main)-2025.



"The registration for the online Application Forms of the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) - 2025 has started as per the Public Notice dated 28 October 2024. Subsequently, the NTA has been receiving grievances from few candidates regarding technical issue in Aadhaar Card authentication due to mismatch in names of Aadhaar Card and 10th Educational Certificate / Mark Sheet while filling the online application form for JEE (Main)-2025. To streamline the process for JEE (Main) 2025, the NTA has made slight modifications in the online application form to assist the candidates complete their forms smoothly," reads the official notification by NTA.



The following steps are to be taken by the candidates to overcome such issues: -

If a candidate receives the following message / Pop-up after selecting "Confirm Name as per Aadhaar", the candidate should close (X) in the message /Pop up box : -

On closing the above message / Pop up box, a new window will appear on the screen to proceed with Aadhaar authentication. In this step, candidates must enter their name exactly as it appears on their Aadhaar card.

Both the name on the educational certificate and the Aadhaar card will be captured during this process, allowing the candidate to continue with the application form.

Candidates are advised to take note of the above and fill up the application form accordingly.

