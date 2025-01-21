NTA Issues Intimation Regarding Change Of Exam Centre For JEE Main At UAE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing candidates about a change in the exam centre of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Sharjah, UAE. As per the official notice, the new centre in Sharjah has been changed to Scholar Training Institute, 1501-1502, The First Tower, Al Majaz-3, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Pincode- 50001.



NTA will conduct Paper 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

The Paper 2 exam will be held for BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories: Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). The exam is scheduled for January 30, 2025 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEE Main is a critical gateway for undergraduate engineering and architecture admissions and will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held in January, while the second is scheduled for April 2025.



Mode of examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode.

Marking scheme and Question pattern

Paper 1: Covers Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Section A includes MCQs, while Section B has numerical value-based questions. Negative marking applies to both sections.

Paper 2A and 2B: Combination of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing-based or planning-based questions.

Duration

Paper 1 and individual Paper 2 tests: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).

Combined Paper 2A and 2B: 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).