NTA Invites Applications For Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam 2026

RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday opened registration for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 for admission to Class 8 for the academic term July 2027. Candidates can submit their applications until September 30. The last date for payment of the examination fee is also September 30. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 6 in pen-and-paper mode.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their applications with a late fee from October 1 to October 7.

According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted in 39 cities across India. Candidates are advised to read the detailed Information Bulletin available on the official NTA website before applying.

RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 12 years and six months old and not more than 14 years old as on July 1, 2027. The examination is conducted for admission to Class 8.

RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

Candidates appearing for the examination will have to write descriptive answers in the Mathematics and English sections, while the General Knowledge (GK) section will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-servicemen, and Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) categories have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories have to pay an examination fee of Rs 750.

A late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable to candidates who submit their applications during the late application window.

Where To Apply For RIMC Entrance Exam 2026?

Candidates have been advised to submit their applications only through the official NTA website and within the prescribed timelines. The examination fee can be paid online through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

The NTA has also advised candidates to regularly check its official website for the latest updates related to the examination.