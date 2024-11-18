NRRMS Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Multiple Posts, Check Details

NRRMS Recruitment 2024: The National Rural Recreation Mission Society (NRRMS) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the posts by visiting the official website of NRRMS at nrrmsvacancy.in. Aspirants can submit their applications until November 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,572 posts across multiple positions, including District Project Officer, Accounts Officer, Technical Assistant, Data Manager, MIS Manager, MIS Assistant, Multi-Tasking Official, Computer Operator, Field Coordinator, and Facilitators.

NRRMS Recruitment 2024: Registration Fee

For General/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs 350

For SC/ST Candidates: Rs 250

For BPL Candidates: Rs 250

Applicants can pay the application fee only via online modes such as Digital Payments or UPI, including BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, or other banking apps.



The official notification states: "Before applying, candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill the stipulated eligibility criteria. They should note that the application fee, once deposited, will not be refunded or adjusted against any other project. Candidates are advised to fill in their particulars correctly in the online application form."

NRRMS Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises two parts:

Part 1: Written Examination



The written test is divided into two sections to evaluate candidates' aptitude and theoretical knowledge:



The first section includes questions on General English, General Knowledge, and Quantitative Aptitude, with a total weightage of 150 marks. The second section focuses on Knowledge of Computers (Theory), a written examination carrying 50 marks.

Part 2: Computer Proficiency Test (Practical)

Candidates must also demonstrate their practical computer skills in the Computer Proficiency Test, which evaluates hands-on expertise in performing various tasks on a computer. This test carries a weightage of 50 marks.