North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 2,008 Posts

NWR Apprentice 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur, is currently undertaking applications for 2,008 apprentice training posts for the academic session 2026-27. Interested candidates can submit their application form through the official RRC Jaipur website till November 22, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Notification No. 04/2026. Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification before applying for the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants interested in applying for the apprenticeship programme must have passed class 10th from a recognised board with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

Candidates must also hold an ITI certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCTV) or the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT)

The prescribed age limit to apply is between 15 to 24 years as of November 22, 2026. Applicants belonging to the reserved categories can benefit themselves from age relaxation rules.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Women, Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are exempted from paying the registration fee.

The 2,008 apprentice training slots are distributed among different divisions and workshops under North Western Railway. These include the Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions along with the railway workshops.

Candidates will be shortlisted via a merit list prepared using their class 10th and ITI marks. No written examination for the apprentice selection process will be conducted. Those selected will have to complete their document verification and other formalities.