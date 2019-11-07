North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools to have compulsory yoga classes

Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Yogesh Verma on Wednesday said all North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools will have "compulsory" yoga classes to promote health consciousness among students.

He said officials have been directed to create a sports academy in all North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools.

"In order to encourage health (awareness) and sports activities in all primary schools of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, they would have compulsory yoga classes," an official statement quoted Mr Verma, who is also the North MCD's Sports Promotion Committee chairman, as saying.

He also issued directions for organising a cricket match between members of the executive and the legislative wings of the MCD.

Such matches would lead to better coordination between the two wings, he said.

