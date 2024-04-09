No Impact On Exam Eligibility For Voters In Lok Sabha Elections: National Testing Agency

NEET (UG) 2024 will be held on May 5 from 2pm to 5.20pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding messages circulating on social media, which claim that individuals who vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and have their fingers inked will not be allowed to enter examination halls.

"The above messages are completely baseless, and NTA has not issued any such instruction or guideline. Students are requested not to pay heed to such rumours and to exercise their voting rights. Voting will not affect their eligibility to take examinations," the NTA said in an official release.

The testing agency advised students to focus on their studies and prepare for the forthcoming examinations.

In a major relief to students who missed the opportunity earlier to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024 due to various reasons, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today reopened the registration window.

The application window opened today and will close on April 10 at 11.50pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

NEET (UG) 2024 will be held on May 5 from 2pm to 5.20pm nationwide and in 14 cities outside the country in pen and paper (offline) mode.

For further queries regarding the NEET (UG) - 2024 examination, candidates are advised to contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

The Lok Sabha elections, taking place between April 19 and June 1 this year, have resulted in the rescheduling of various exams. Various competitive and entrance exams, including UPSC Civil Service prelims and NEET PG, have been rescheduled due to the elections. Other affected exams include the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET), The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), and Chartered Accountant (CA) exams.

Here are the revised dates for some exams:

MHT CET (PCM and PCB): The exam originally scheduled for April 16-30 will now be held from May 2-17 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and April 22-30 for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB). Admit cards will be issued 10 days before the exam.

JEE Main 2024: The entrance test will now take place from April 4-12 instead of the earlier schedule of April 4-15.

TS EAPCET 2024: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) will be held from May 9-12 in two shifts. The exam will take place in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second between 3pm and 6pm.

TS POLYCET: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) has been rescheduled from May 17 to May 24. The entrance test will last for two hours and 30 minutes, held from 11 am to 1.30pm.

AP EAPCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, which was earlier slated for May 13-19, will now take place from May 16-22.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: The UPSC prelims will now be held on June 16 instead of the earlier schedule of May 26.

NEET PG 2024: The NEET PG exam has been rescheduled to June 23. The results will be declared by July 15, and counselling for admissions is scheduled from August 5 to October 15.

ICAI CA May Exams 2024: ICAI CA Intermediate Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7 while Group 2 exams will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of the original schedule of May 9, 11, and 13.