No CBSE Fee For Delhi Government School Students: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government on Saturday announced the students from government schools will not have to pay any fees to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said this while addressing students during a felicitation ceremony at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.

All the Delhi government schools are using the Central Board of Secondary Education as board of education.

Mr Sisodia said the students will no longer have to pay Rs 1,500 to the education board.

The government took the decision after students told Sisodia that although the education is free, they had to pay Rs 1,500 to CBSE.

Those students belonging to families having annual income less than Rs one lakh will get 100 per cent scholarship, while those with annual income between Rs one and 2.5 lakh will get 50 per cent scholarship.

Those with annual income between Rs 2.5 and six lakh will get 25 per cent scholarship.