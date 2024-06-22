NMC Reduces Internship Period For Foreign Medical Graduates To One Year

Days after the National Medical Commission (NMC) revoked the policy allowing foreign medical graduates (FMGs) to substitute online classes with offline mode, the commission has now modified its stand.



In a latest circular issued by the medical body, the NMC stated, "In continuation to the public notice of even number dated 07th June, 2024, it is clarified that all students who have sufficiently compensated classes in physical onsite in lieu of the online classes and subsequently passed examination equivalent to MBBS in India, shall be eligible for one year mandatory internship as specified in the CRMI Regulations 2021."



"All other conditions will remain the same as mentioned in the public notice dated 07.12.2023. This public notice is also applicable to similarly placed students of who passed examination equivalent to MBBS in India from any other countries," the notification reads.



The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) is conducted for FMGs who hold an MBBS qualification from a foreign medical institute and seek provisional or permanent registration with the NMC.



As per the previous order of the NMC, FMGs who had attended their classes online for any duration during their course completion were required to qualify the FMG examination and subsequently undergo an internship for a period of two/three years. However, the mandatory condition of two, three years internship was changed by the NMC after it was opposed by the foreign medical graduates.

