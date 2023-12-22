NMC Notifies Last Date For Admission To Super Specialty Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification mentioning details about the commencement of academic session for the Super Special Courses. As per the medical commission the deadline for taking admission in Post Graduate Super Special Courses is December 31, 2023.

The official notification released by the National Medical Commission read, "The Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2000 (PGMER2000), as amended from time to time, stipulates the date of starting of the academic session and duration of Post Graduate courses. However, due to Covid-19 situation, the academic session(s) for PG courses could not start as per the PGMER-2000 in past three years."

"For the current academic session i.e. for 2023-24, the Post Graduate Super Special Courses have already commenced from 25.11.2023 and last date admission will be December 31, 2023," the notification added.



Meanwhile, the commission has also asked the medical universities to share details of the internship conducted for MBBS students. The universities should submit the details latest by December 25, 2023.

The notification by NMC read, "Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the time schedule for admission and completion of course including internship has been affected. Hence, to assess the completion of internship of MBBS students of 2018 batch in order to conduct NEET PG-2024, all the universities are requested to fill in the Google Form as per link given latest by 25.12.2023, positively."