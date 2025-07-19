NMC Issues Guidelines For Admission Of PwBD Candidates To MBBS Course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released interim guidelines for the admission of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) to the MBBS programme for the academic year 2025-26. These guidelines have been prepared in line with a Supreme Court ruling and aim to ensure compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and recent standards notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

An expert committee set up by the NMC reviewed the existing disability guidelines issued in 2019. Based on detailed discussions, the new approach focuses on assessing the functional ability of candidates rather than using fixed disability percentages.

Key Points Of New Guidelines:

Eligibility Documents: Candidates under the PwBD category must submit a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card issued via the official portal and a self-certified affidavit in the format provided in Schedule-1.

Verification Process: PwBD candidates must visit one of the 16 designated medical boards for verification of their affidavit and assessment of their functional capabilities.

Evaluation Criteria: The designated medical boards will assess if candidates can meet the essential requirements of the MBBS course.

Boards will focus on a candidate's ability to perform rather than the degree of disability.

Institutional Role: Medical colleges must ensure accessible infrastructure and avoid discrimination in the admission process.

They are also advised to appoint nodal officers to support PwBD students and set up proper grievance redressal mechanisms.

The NMC clarified that these are interim measures applicable only for the 2025-26 academic year. Permanent guidelines will be issued later after further consultations.

Candidates seeking MBBS admission under the PwBD category are advised to visit the Intra-MCC portal for detailed instructions and the full set of interim guidelines.

For any concerns, students can reach out to the designated authorities listed in the NMC notification.

"Admissions will be processed by the counselling authority, based on NEET 2025 scores, institutional preferences, and verification of required documents by the concerned designated medical board(s). Medical colleges will provide accommodations accordingly," official notice reads.