NMC Extends Deadline For Online Application Of Eligibility Certificates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the deadline for applying to Eligibility Certificates by November 25. Applicants who are required to seek their Eligibility Certificates can do so by November 25, 2024 till 6 pm. The EMRB extended the date as it had received representations from some candidates that due to technical issues, they were not able to submit their applications within the time frame.



"Keeping in view of the career prospects of the applicants and sensitivities involved in the matter, it has been decided by the EMRB, NMC to give an additional opportunity to the candidates who were not able to submit their applicants earlier for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate. Accordingly, the applications may be submitted through the National Medical Commission's website https://www.nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise



The previous deadline for application of Eligibility Certificate was November 4.



Candidates who will be appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be required to possess the eligibility certificate by the NMC to apply for appearing in the screening test. The exam is scheduled for January 12 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.



NMC noted that the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate involves multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue, therefore, it takes time to complete the whole process. The Commission asked all applicants to keep patience and avoid visiting National Medical Commission unnecessarily for the certificates. They can however, watch their email ids and online portal regularly for updates.