Medical Regulator Approves Additional Postgraduate Seats For 2025-26 Counselling

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats for the academic year 2025-26 following decisions taken by its First Appeal Committee, according to a public notice issued on December 31, 2025.

The approval comes after medical colleges challenged earlier decisions of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under Section 28(5) of the NMC Act, 2019. The appeals were examined in meetings of the First Appeal Committee held on December 22 and 23, 2025, following which additional seats were sanctioned across multiple medical institutions and specialties.



In the public notice, the NMC clarified that "the list of seats granted by the First Appeal Committee is attached herewith for the information of all stakeholders", adding that this list will serve as a valid document for the counselling process.

Significantly, the Commission has instructed counselling authorities not to delay admissions due to procedural formalities. "The counselling authorities need not wait for the LOPs from institutions to include them in the counselling process," the notice stated, while confirming that Letters of Permission (LoPs) for these newly sanctioned PG seats "will be issued shortly"

The additional seats have been approved across a wide range of disciplines, including General Medicine, General Surgery, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, and several pre- and para-clinical subjects. Medical colleges from multiple states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, feature in the approved list.

In a letter addressed to medical college heads, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer stated that the enclosed list "shall be considered as valid document for counselling process", reiterating that institutions and counselling bodies should proceed accordingly.

The notice has been circulated to state and Union Territory medical education departments, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and all state counselling authorities to ensure timely inclusion of the additional PG seats in the ongoing admission process for AY 2025-26.