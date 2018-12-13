Nitish Kumar Inaugurates New Building Of Kalam Agriculture College

He also inspected the 'Krishi Vikas Mela 2018' organised at College campus.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday inaugurated the newly built administrative building of Dr Kalam Agriculture College in Kishanganj district, an official release said. After inaugurating the new building, he visited the digital classroom, agriculture entomology, insects museum and computer lab of the college located at Arrabari in Pothia block of the district, it said.

He asked officials to install solar plates on the roof top of all the buildings of the college which would help generate power in meeting its energy requirement.

He also inspected the various stalls put up at the 'Krishi Vikas Mela 2018' organised at College campus. Agriculture minister Prem Kumar, MP Santosh Kushwaha, chief secretary Deepak Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.