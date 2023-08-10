NITIE To Be India's 21st IIM, Will Be Renamed IIM Mumbai

This will make NITIE Mumbai the second IIM in Maharashtra after IIM Nagpur

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering, or NITIE, will soon be renamed as the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM-Mumbai). The decision comes after both Houses of Parliament gave their nod to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

With this, IIM Mumbai will now be the 21st IIM in the country and second in Maharashtra after IIM Nagpur. This announcement comes at a time when the institute is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year.

The official X account of NITIE Mumbai also announced the news and wrote, With both Houses of Parliament giving their nod to the #IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the ongoing Monsoon Session, NITIE, will be officially getting the new title of Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai).''

See the thread here:

#NITIE to #IIMMumbai: Transforming Education

Mumbai, 9th Aug 2023: With both Houses of Parliament giving their nod to the #IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the ongoing Monsoon Session, NITIE, will be officially getting new title of Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai). pic.twitter.com/pMHBNrTQse — NITIE Mumbai (@NITIE_Official) August 9, 2023

''The bill will make NITIE join the illustrious family of globally renowned IIMs. India's Established 21st Indian Institute of Management (#IIM) Established in 1963, the 21st IIM has been synonymous with exceptional management education,'' another tweet read.

NITIE will be renamed as IIM, Mumbai. The long-cherished dream of having an IIM at Mumbai will be achieved. IIM, Mumbai will be available to further improve the global positioning of the financial capital of India. #PMGatiShakti#MyGov#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75@allcargofficial — NITIE Mumbai (@NITIE_Official) August 8, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Society and Board of Governors, NITIE and Chairman and Founder, Allcargo Group said, ''Getting IIM recognition is a moment of immense pride for NITIE and Mumbai. NITIE has a reputation for excellence in imparting quality education in the fields of industrial engineering, engineering management, and management sciences. Inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act, 2017 will further encourage us to continue our journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow''.

According to the IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023, the President of India will be the Visitor of every institute. The President will have the power to audit their functioning, order probes, and appoint as well as remove directors.

Notably, the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), established by the Government of India in 1963 in Mumbai, has been consistently ranking among the top B-schools in India. The institute is ranked seventh in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023 among Management Institutes across India. Located in Mumbai's Powai, on the banks of Vihar Lake, NITIE has a campus spread across 63 acres of forested hilltop.

NITIE also has a vibrant Student Exchange Programme with several partner universities across North America, South America, Europe, and South-East Asia.