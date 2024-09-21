NITI Aayog Invites Applications From Skilled Professionals For Key Roles

NITI Aayog is currently seeking applications from qualified professionals for a range of positions, including Senior Consultants, Consultants, and Young Professionals, across vital sectors such as Tourism, Women & Child Development, and Industry. This initiative provides an excellent chance for talented individuals to contribute to the development and implementation of policies that will help shape India's future. Interested candidates can apply through the Resource Pool Portal.

Available sectors include Agriculture, Climate Change, Data Analysis, Infrastructure, Health, Planning, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Transport, Urbanization, and more.

The application portal is accessible year-round for submissions.

Application Instructions:

Register and log in.

Complete your profile by filling in all the required information.

Submit your profile.

The Resource Pool Portal facilitates NITI Aayog's engagement with Consultants and Young Professionals on an ongoing basis, allowing the organisation to draw from a pool of eligible candidates as needs arise.

Prospective applicants should review the procedure and guidelines for the engagement of various positions at NITI Aayog before submitting their profiles. Simply applying and meeting the basic eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection for any roles.

NITI Aayog reserves the right to invite a limited number of candidates for further selection after an initial screening of their profiles against organisational requirements. Additionally, it may revoke the candidacy of any applicant at any stage of the process if they are found to be ineligible, have provided false information, or have omitted significant details. It is crucial to read all instructions thoroughly before applying.