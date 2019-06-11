NIT Rourkela To Offer PG Course In Big Data Engineering

Edureka said it will provide scholarships up to Rs 1,50,000 to select learners.

E-learning platform Edureka on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) in Odisha to prepare the future work force in Big Data engineering.

As part of the partnership, NIT Rourkela will offer a post-graduate course in Big Data engineering and the institute will also share its expertise and research with the world through Edureka's live, online training platform.

Edureka said it will provide scholarships up to Rs 1,50,000 to select learners of the course based on results of a scholarship test.

"At NIT Rourkela, it is our mission to advance and spread knowledge in the area of science and technology leading to creation of wealth and welfare of humanity," Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela, said in a statement.

"If Data is the oil of the 21st century, Big Data is the aviation fuel. I am proud to say that with NIT Rourkela and Edureka joining hands, we will be able to fulfil the never-ending demand for Big Data engineers in the industry," Mr Biswas added.

The curriculum will nurture learners into Big Data Engineering experts through rigorous training, exposure to practical projects, placement assistance, an opportunity to network with industry veterans, Edureka said.

"Big Data Engineer" ranks among the top trending jobs on professional networking platform LinkedIn and the average salary of a Big Data Engineer is $90,885 per year, the e-learning platform said.