Over 7 Lakh Teachers Have Been Trained Under NISHTHA Programme: Centre

The NISHTHA programme was launched in August, 2019 to train over 42 lakh teachers.

Under the National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme, the government has imparted training to more than 7 lakh teachers and head teachers. The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while replying to Jagdambika Pal's question on the progress made with regard to NISHTHA programme.

The NISHTHA programme was launched in August, 2019 to train over 42 lakh teachers and heads of schools at the elementary level in all government schools, faculty members of State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as well as Block Resource Coordinators and Cluster Resource Coordinators in all states and union territories (UTs).

The training modules for NISHTHA have been developed through a consultative process involving the suggestions from the states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), School Principals and Non-Governmental Organizations, such as Kaivalya Foundation, Tata Trust, Azim Premji Foundation and Aurobindo Society.

The training will be imparted by 33120 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons (SRP) identified by the state and UTs, who will in turn be trained by 120 National Resource Persons identified from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), KVS, NVS, CBSE and Non-Government Organisations.

As of now, 21224 Key Resource Persons have been trained.

The programme has already begun in all states, except in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

