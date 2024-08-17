Top Institutes In India For Architecture And Planning Courses

NIRF Rankings 2024: The Department of Architecture and Planning offers top-tier education, offering a range of programs, including Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Rural Planning (MURP), and PhD programs.

According to the NIRF 2024 rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has secured the top position for its architecture and planning courses. The institute is known for its rigorous selection process, ensuring that only the most qualified students are admitted.

Following closely, IIT Kharagpur ranks second, offering a curriculum that emphasizes international collaboration, interdisciplinary studies, and research opportunities. The department is equipped with partnerships for joint research, global internships, and workshops led by renowned professionals.

In third place is the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut. The institute's two-year M.Plan program in Urban Planning is designed to develop versatile professionals skilled in using geo-informatics, GIS, and other advanced technologies in urban and regional planning.

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, in West Bengal, is at the fourth spot.

The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in New Delhi is ranked fifth, offering specialized programs across bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels, focusing on various aspects of human habitat and environmental planning.

NIRF Rankings 2024: Rounding out the top 10 are

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

Jamia Millia Islamia

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur

These institutions are recognised for their excellence in education and research in the fields of architecture and planning.