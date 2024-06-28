NIMCET 2024 Counselling Registration Starts From June 29, Check Full Details

NIMCET 2024 Counselling: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur is expected to start the registration for the National Institute of Technology MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2024 counselling on June 29 at 10 am. Students who passed the NIMCET 2024 exam can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in. The entrance exam was held on June 8 this year.

Students can register for the process by July 5 at 5 pm, as per the counselling schedule. Candidates from reserved categories need to pay Rs 1,250, while candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,500 for NIMCET counselling 2024.

Steps To Apply for NIMCET 2024 Counselling

Go to the official website of NIMCET, nimcet.admissions.nic.in

Navigate to the counselling registration link on the home page

Enter your personal details

Fill out the choices and save them

NIMCET 2024: Important Dates for Counselling

First round of counselling: June 29

Second round of allotment: July 13

Third round of allotment: July 18

Special round: July 24

The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) is a national-level test conducted by NITs for admission to their Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program.

NIMCET 2024 Admission

Based on the rank obtained in NIMCET-2024, students can get admission to the MCA program at nine NITs: Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the year 2024-25.

NIMCET 2024 Exam Pattern

NIMCET-2024 consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three parts:

Part I: Mathematics (50 questions) - 70 minutes

Part II: Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning (40 questions) - 30 minutes

Part III: Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions) - 20 minutes