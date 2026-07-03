NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today At 5 PM; Check Schedule

NIFT Counselling 2026: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will begin the Round 2 choice filling and modification process for UG and PG admissions today, July 3, 2026, at 5 PM through the official counselling portal. Candidates who wish to participate in the second round of seat allotment can fill or modify their preferred choices till July 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

The document verification process for candidates who edit their application forms will continue till 8 PM today. NIFT is conducting the counselling process online for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered across its campuses.

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling: Important Dates

Check the following NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 important dates:

Correction in application form: July 3, 2026, till 5 PM

July 3, 2026, till 5 PM Document verification for edited applications: July 3, 2026, till 8 PM

July 3, 2026, till 8 PM Round 2 choice filling/modifications: July 3 to July 5, 2026, till 11:59 PM

July 3 to July 5, 2026, till 11:59 PM Round 2 seat allotment result: July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Willingness submission and admission fee payment: July 7 to July 9, 2026, till 11:59 PM

How To Fill Choices For NIFT Counselling 2026?

Visit the official NIFT counselling portal at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Log in using your application number and password.

Click on the Choice Filling/Modification option.

Select and arrange your preferred campuses and programmes in order of priority.

Candidates can add, delete, or reorder their choices during the choice filling window.

Review all preferences carefully before final submission.

Save and lock the choices before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

Candidates are advised to complete and lock their choices well before the deadline to ensure successful participation in Round 2 counselling.