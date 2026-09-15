NID Design Aptitude Test 2027 Registration Opens, Check Steps, Eligibility

NID DAT 2027 Registration: The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the application process for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2027 in online mode. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official NID website, admissions.nid.edu, until November 30, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying for the B.Des and M.Des programmes must fulfil the prescribed age and educational qualification criteria mentioned in the information bulletin for the NID DAT 2027 exam.

Once the registration process is over, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window, allowing applicants to modify certain details.

The NID DAT 2027 exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2026, and will be common for all NIDs. The Prelims exam score will be used only to shortlist candidates for the Mains exam and will not be carried forward or given any weightage at the DAT Mains stage.

NID DAT 2027 Exam: Key Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the examination below:

Last date to apply: November 30, 2026

November 30, 2026 Correction window: December 1 to 3, 2026

December 1 to 3, 2026 Admit card: December 10, 2026

December 10, 2026 DAT Prelims exam: December 20, 2026

December 20, 2026 DAT Prelims result : February 16, 2027

: February 16, 2027 Re-totalling of Prelims marks: February 16 to 18, 2027

February 16 to 18, 2027 DAT Mains exam: To be announced

NID DAT Registration 2027: Steps To Apply

Eligible candidates can follow the steps below to submit the NID DAT 2027 application form online.

Step 1: Visit the official NID website, admissions.nid.edu.

Step 2: Click on the registration option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter a valid email ID and mobile number to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Once registered, candidates will receive their login credentials on their registered email ID.

Step 5: Sign in using the provided credentials and fill in the required personal details.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the registration process.

Before registering, candidates must read the eligibility criteria, seat intake, test centres, reservation policy and other important details related to the NID DAT BDes and MDes programmes for 2027.