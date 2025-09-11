National Institute Of Design DAT 2026 Registration Opens: Here's How To Apply

The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026, which is the entry test for its prestigious B.Des and M.Des programmes for the academic session 2026-27. The application form is available online at admissions.nid.edu, and candidates can apply until December 1, 2025 (11:59 PM). The DAT Prelims will be held on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Programmes Offered

Bachelor of Design (B.Des): Available at NID Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Master of Design (M.Des): Offered at NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru.

Eligibility Criteria

For B.Des

Students who have completed or are appearing for their Class 12 (10+2) exams in 2024-25, in any stream such as Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, can apply.

For M.Des

Applicants must have either:

• A bachelor's degree or a four-year diploma after 12th from a recognised university or institute, or

• A bachelor's degree of at least three years in any specialisation after 12th or equivalent.

How to Apply for NID DAT 2026

Visit the official portal admissions.nid.edu.

Select "Sign Up" under the "How to Apply" section.

Log in using your credentials and fill in personal and academic details.

Upload required documents, including a photograph, signature, caste/PwD certificate, and passport (if applicable).

For M.Des applicants, work experience details must also be provided.

Pay the application fee online and print the confirmation slip for reference.

The NID DAT 2026 prelims will serve as the first step toward securing admission in one of India's top design schools. Students aiming for creative careers are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues