Nexus 2025, An Unforgettable Experience That Celebrates Music And Art

The first day of Nexus 2025 set the tone for an unforgettable celebration of art, music and culture. The inauguration of the 44th edition brought together students, performers and organisers in an atmosphere brimming with excitement. The energy carried forward into a series of thrilling competitions and performances that showcased the immense talent of participants from across the college circuit.

Music enthusiasts were treated to Crescendo's "Riff Rumble" and "Battle of Bands", where budding musicians engaged in fierce duels, leaving the audience spellbound. Meanwhile, the seminar hall buzzed with intellectual energy as CQD hosted "Mentos" and "Rass Melai", engaging participants in debates and quizzes. Over at the front lawn, Anubhuti's "Madari" presented thought-provoking street performances, bringing socially relevant narratives to life.

At Verve's "Kurukshetra", crew vs crew and 1v1 battles set the stage on fire. Passionate dancers left no stone unturned in proving their mettle, while Nrityangana's "Thirak" and "Mudra" added a classical touch to the fest's energetic line-up. Literature lovers found their haven at Petrichor's "Alfaaz" and "Izhaar", where poetry and spoken word performances created an atmosphere of deep reflection and artistic appreciation.

Adding to the creative fervour, Photosoc's "Kodachrome" and "Chhavi" captured the essence of the fest through visual storytelling. At the same time, Verbum's "Mehfil-e-Tamasha" enthralled audiences with its improv sessions, making for a spontaneous and laughter-filled experience. FilmSoc's "Murder Mubarak" brought cinematic thrills to the festival, immersing cinephiles in an exciting mystery.

As the sun set, Nexus transformed into an ethereal experience with Sufi Night, an event that left the audience mesmerised. The melodic performances transported attendees into a world of tranquility and devotion, creating an atmosphere of pure magic. The fusion of traditional and contemporary Sufi music had the crowd swaying in unison.

Day 1 of Nexus was nothing short of a grand spectacle, weaving together elements of music, dance, drama, literature and art in a seamless celebration of creativity. With such an exhilarating start, anticipation for the days ahead only grew stronger, promising even more unforgettable moments.