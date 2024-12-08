New Zealand's International Student Enrollments Grow By 24%, India Leads

New Zealand's education sector is experiencing significant growth, with international student enrollments rising 24% year-on-year, according to Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds. The latest data shows a surge in overseas student numbers, with enrollments reaching 73,535 between January and August 2024. This marks an impressive increase of 6% compared to 2023.

"With more enrollments in the first eight months of 2024 than all of last year, this growth is incredibly encouraging," Ms Simmonds said.

"The surge in international student enrollments highlights New Zealand's strong global reputation for high-quality education. These students not only enrich our campuses but also play a crucial role in boosting our economy, generating jobs, and supporting local businesses and communities nationwide."

Regional Growth in International Education

The positive trends in international student enrollments are not just limited to national figures. Several regions across New Zealand have experienced substantial growth. Notably, Gisborne has seen a dramatic 126% increase in enrollments, while Marlborough's growth stands at 45%. Other regions like Hawke's Bay and Waikato have also recorded significant increases of 28% and 26%, respectively.

Minister Simmonds expressed optimism about continued growth, suggesting that enrollment numbers are expected to rise further by the end of the year. "These results are a testament to the hard work of our education providers," she said. "International education is not just about numbers-it's about creating lasting global connections, fostering innovation, and positioning New Zealand as a leader in education and research."

Increasing Diversity Among International Students

The diversity of international student enrollments in New Zealand is also on the rise. While China and India remain the largest sources of international students, countries such as the United States, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines are increasingly contributing to the student body, each now accounting for 3% of the total international enrollment.

Ms Simmonds highlighted that the growing diversity is a significant strength for New Zealand's education sector, contributing to its resilience and continued success.

"This year, every funded part of the education sector has shown growth, with universities now only 7% below pre-pandemic levels," she added.

"This reflects the ongoing strength and flexibility of New Zealand's education providers, who continue to adapt and thrive despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic."