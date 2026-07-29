New Zealand Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa To Change From August 24, Check Details

New Zealand Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa: New Zealand will introduce major changes to its Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa from August 24, 2026, including two new residence pathways, updates to the existing points-based system, and revised wage threshold rules. The changes are aimed at providing more routes to residence for skilled workers, particularly those with strong work experience and those employed in trades and technician occupations.

According to the announcement, the reforms will introduce the Skilled Work Experience pathway and the Trades and Technician pathway, alongside the existing Points-based pathway.

Who Will Be Affected?

The changes may affect people who:

Are already working in New Zealand and plan to apply for an SMC Resident Visa.

Are relying on educational qualifications to claim points.

Do not currently meet the six-point threshold.

Work in trades or technician occupations.

Two New Residence Pathways

Skilled Work Experience Pathway

From August 24, applicants will be able to qualify for residence based solely on their work experience instead of accumulating points.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Work in, or have a job offer for, an ANZSCO Skill Level 1-3 occupation paid at least 1.1 times the SMC wage threshold (median wage).

Have at least three years of relevant work experience in an ANZSCO Skill Level 1-3 occupation.

Complete an additional two years of skilled work experience in New Zealand in a qualifying occupation paid at the required wage threshold.

Self-employment cannot be counted as relevant work experience. Applicants whose jobs are on the Red List or fall under ANZSCO Skill Levels 4 or 5 will not qualify under this pathway.

Trades And Technician Pathway

A separate pathway will be introduced for eligible trades and technician workers.

Applicants must:

Work in an eligible trades or technician occupation paid at least the SMC wage threshold.

Hold a Level 4 or higher qualification on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF), or an equivalent overseas qualification.

Have 2.5 years of relevant post-qualification work experience in an ANZSCO Skill Level 1-3 occupation.

Complete an additional 1.5 years of skilled post-qualification work experience in New Zealand at the required wage level.

Applicants with New Zealand qualifications must generally have qualifications worth at least 120 NZQCF credits, while overseas qualification holders will require an International Qualification Assessment (IQA) from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

Changes To The Points-Based Pathway

The existing points-based pathway will remain, but several changes will take effect from August 24.

Applicants will be able to:

Earn additional points for New Zealand qualifications.

Receive more points for overseas bachelor's degrees and postgraduate certificates.

Reach the six-point threshold with less New Zealand work experience.

In addition, accountants who are eligible to work as Qualified Statutory Accountants in New Zealand and are members of CPA Australia will be able to claim six points through occupational registration.

English Test Validity Extended

Applicants applying through eligible occupational registrations will see the validity of their English language test results extended from two years to five years. The same five-year validity will also apply to partners included in the residence application if they hold an eligible occupational registration.

Wage Threshold Rules Revised

New Zealand is also changing how the Skilled Migrant Category wage threshold (median wage) is applied.

Under the revised rules, applicants will only need to meet the wage threshold that applied when they started gaining their skilled work experience, rather than meeting a potentially higher threshold in their current job or job offer.

The updated wage threshold rules will also apply to other skilled residence visas, including the Work to Residence Visa, Transport Work to Residence Visa, and Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa.

Draft EOIs To Expire

The government has also confirmed that all draft (unsubmitted) Expressions of Interest (EOIs) will expire and be deleted on August 24, 2026, as a revised EOI form will be introduced on the same date.

Applicants wishing to apply under the current SMC rules must submit their EOI before August 24. Those with deleted draft EOIs will need to begin a new application using the updated form.

What Applicants Should Do

Before the changes take effect, prospective applicants are advised to:

Check whether they qualify under one of the new pathways.

Review their qualifications and work experience.

Determine whether they need an International Qualification Assessment (IQA).

Discuss their role and pay with their employer to ensure they meet the relevant eligibility requirements.