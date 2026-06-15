New Zealand Post-Study Work Visa Changes 2026: What Indian Students Need To Know

New Zealand has announced important changes to its post-study work visa system that will come into effect from November 16, 2026. The new rules are designed to support international graduates, including thousands of Indian students, who wish to stay and work in the country after completing their studies.

The updated policy introduces a new Short-Term Graduate Visa and expands eligibility under the existing Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV). Students planning to study in New Zealand should understand these changes carefully before choosing their courses.

New Zealand New Short-Term Graduate Visa

One of the biggest updates is the launch of a new Short-Term Graduate Visa. This visa is aimed at students who do not qualify for the longer Post-Study Work Visa.

Under this category, eligible graduates can stay in New Zealand for up to six months and work for almost any employer. The main purpose of this visa is to give graduates time to find a job that can support a longer-term work visa application.

Indian students who complete a full-time Level 5 to Level 7 course lasting at least 24 weeks in New Zealand can apply. Applicants must show proof of at least NZD 5,000 in their bank account and submit their application within three months after their student visa expires.

However, this visa comes with restrictions. Graduates cannot start a business, sponsor family members, or apply for the visa more than once.

Expanded Post-Study Work Visa in New Zealand for Graduate Diploma Holders

The second major change expands access to the Post-Study Work Visa. Students who complete a Level 7 Graduate Diploma may now qualify for a one-year work visa.

Graduates must also hold a bachelor's degree to be eligible. Applicants only need to provide their degree certificates and academic transcripts. Students without a bachelor's degree may still qualify if their Graduate Diploma is linked to a profession listed on New Zealand's Green List, which covers occupations facing skill shortages.

The new visa rules offer more flexibility but also require careful planning. Students should check whether their chosen course leads to a one-year work visa or connects to a Green List occupation.

Another important point is that both visas are available only once in a lifetime. Graduates who have already received a Post-Study Work Visa cannot obtain another one. Understanding these rules early can help Indian students make better study and career decisions in New Zealand.