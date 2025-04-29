New Education Policy In Line With Global Standards: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the changes made in the education sector in recent years, saying they have been done keeping in mind the global education landscape. Addressing the YUGM Conclave in New Delhi, he also talked about the steps taken by the government in enhancing research. YUGM (which means "confluence" in Sanskrit) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem, according to a government release.

"Education system plays key role in preparing youth for country's future, we are modernising this system. The New Education Policy (NEP) is in line with global standards of education," PM Modi said

"The changes we're seeing, in the national curriculum framework and learning and teaching material, reflects this. AI based infrastructure has been set up under One Nation One Education system, which we plan on expanding," he added.

The Prime Minister then spoke about the state-of-art research and development cells established in the past few years.

"Gross expenditure on research and development was only Rs 60, 000 crore in 2013-14, we have increased it to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. We're ready for R&D - by which I mean ready and disruptive," PM Modi added.

Several projects will be initiated at the YUGM Conclave that seek to give a boost to self-reliant and innovation-led India.

They include Superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI & Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health & Medicine), Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centres at top research institutions to drive research commercialisation, and partnership with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation