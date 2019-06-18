National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result Declared

NEST Result Declared: Know How To Check

NEST result is available online. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) was held on June 1. The exam was held in two sessions and different sets of question papers were used for each session. Hence, students' raw scores will be converted to percentile score. The percentile score will be calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the candidates in the respective session. The highest score in each session will be 100th percentile. The final ranking of the candidates will be based on percentile scores calculated from best three subject scores and the score in general section. NISER and CEBS will publish separate merit lists based on the following criteria defined by NISER and CEBS separately.

Check NEST Result

A total of 249 seats are available for admission this year.

NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

