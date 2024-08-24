NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Provisional Result Revised After 43 Candidates Debarred

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised seat allotment results for the first round of NEET UG 2024 counselling, following the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to disqualify 43 candidates. The updated seat allotment results for NEET UG Round 1 can now be accessed on the official MCC website. In the first round of admissions, 26,109 candidates have secured seats in MBBS and BDS programs.

"It is to inform all candidates that a revised provisional result-II for Round-1 of NEET UG Counselling 2024 is now available. The National Testing Agency announced the debarment of 43 NEET UG candidates after the provisional result was declared. Therefore, the revised Provisional Result-II has been issued, reflecting the removal of these 43 candidates," stated the MCC in an official notice.

If there is any discrepancy in the result, candidates are advised to promptly notify the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) by 11am on August 25, 2024, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. After this deadline, the provisional result will be considered final.

According to the official notice, the provisional result is only indicative and may be subject to change. No claims to the allocated seat can be made based on the provisional result, and it cannot be contested in a court of law. Candidates should visit the assigned college or institute only after the final result has been announced and the allotment letter has been downloaded from the MCC website.

As per the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their assigned institute by August 29. The colleges will verify the details of the enrolled candidates, and the MCC will provide this information between August 30 and August 31.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2024: Steps To Check

The seat allotment PDF contains details such as the candidate's rank, allocated quota, assigned institute, chosen course, allocated category, candidate's category, and any remarks. To download the seat allotment PDF, follow these steps: