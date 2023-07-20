NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The final seat allotment will be done on August 1.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday opened the registration window for the first round of NEET UG 2023 counselling. It has asked all the candidates who have qualified the undergraduate exam to register themselves on the official website mcc.nic.in for the same. The registration window will remain open till noon on July 25, as per the MCC. During the first round, candidates will have the option to choose their preferred colleges and courses from July 22 to 26, 2023.

The process of seat allotment will be carried out for two days - July 27 and 28. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 29.

A mock seat allocation round will be carried out on July 27 to familiarise students with the process. It will serve as a practice round and enable candidates to make necessary adjustments before the final seat allotment.

The online counselling is carried out every year for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15 per cent All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country every year.

It is also a process for admission on 100 per cent seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University, AIIMS, JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only Central Institutes).

How to register for NEET 2023 Counselling

The official website of MCC has a direct link for registration

After clicking on it, candidates need to enter their roll number and other requited details to register

After successful registration, they can log in to their account and access the choice filling section. This will allow them to select the preferred college based on NEET UG rank

The allotment of seat to the candidates is made based on the NEET-UG Examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).