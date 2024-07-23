NEET PG 2024 City Selection Window Closes Today, Check Details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for selecting the test city for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates now have time till July 23, 11:55 pm to select the exam city for appearing in the postgraduate entrance test 2024.

The deadline for selecting the exam city has been extended as many students were not able to fill the applications before the previous deadline.

"NBEMS vide its notice dated 18th July 2024 has opened an online window from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55PM), allowing the NEET-PG 2024 candidates to exercise their choices of preferred test cities to take the examination. It has been noted that few candidates are yet to submit their test city choices. In order to enable them to submit their choices, the test city selection window has been extended by a day till 23rd July 2024 (11:55 PM). No further extension shall be granted."

The notification further added that candidates who would fail to provide any preferences regarding the test cities during this online window will be allocated a test centre by NBEMS anywhere in the country, as per availability.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11, 2024. The exam this year will be held in two shifts. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. NBEMS has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.

