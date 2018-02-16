NEET PG 2018: Rank Card Released On Official Website; Download Now The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the rank card for NEET PG 2018. The board had already released the result and now the complete rank list along with the ranks cards are also available on the official website for download.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET PG 2018: Rank Card Released On Official Website; Download Now New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the rank card for NEET PG 2018. The board had already released the result and now the complete rank list along with the ranks cards are also available on the official website for download. As per the notice on the official website, each candidate has been assigned a unique rank in descending order of the marks scored by them and the tie-breaker criteria notified by the board earlier.





The ranks of individual candidates will be taken into accord while counselling and admission procedure in MD and MS programmes.





How to download NEET PG 2018 Rank card?



Step one: Go to official NBE website: www.nbe.edu.in

Step two: Click on the tab for NEET PG 2018.

Step three: Click on the link for NEET PG 2018 Rank Card link.

Step four: Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code.



Step five: Submit the details and download your rank card.





Apart from the rank, individual percentile of each candidate is also mentioned on the rank card. The rank card will also show every candidate's number of correct and incorrect responses.





