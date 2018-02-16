NEET PG 2018: Rank Card Released On Official Website; Download Now

The ranks of individual candidates will be taken into accord while counselling and admission procedure in MD and MS programmes.
How to download NEET PG 2018 Rank card?
NBE has released NEET PG 2018 Rank Card on the official website
Step one: Go to official NBE website: www.nbe.edu.in
Step two: Click on the tab for NEET PG 2018.
Step three: Click on the link for NEET PG 2018 Rank Card link.
Step four: Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code.
Step five: Submit the details and download your rank card.
Comments
Apart from the rank, individual percentile of each candidate is also mentioned on the rank card. The rank card will also show every candidate's number of correct and incorrect responses.
