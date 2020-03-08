NEET PG 2020 Counselling Schedule Released For Madhya Pradesh State Quota Seats

NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule has been released for Madhya Pradesh state quota seats

The Office of Commissioner, Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the tentative schedule for MP State Combined NEET PG and NEET MDS Counselling. The counselling process will be held for two rounds followed by a mop-up round. The counselling and seat allotment will be based on the candidate's rank in NEET PG/NEET MDS 2020.

The registration process for 50% state quota seats will begin on March 16 and conclude on March 25, 2020. The list of vacant seats will be released on March 24, and candidates will be allowed to submit objection on the vacancies on March 24 and March 25. The final list of vacancies will be released on March 27.

The merit list for both MD/MS, and MDS courses will be released on the website of March 26, 2020. The choice filling and locking process for NEET PG will be held from March 27 to March 30. The choice filling and locking process will be held from April 3 to April 6, 2020.

The first round allotment result for NEET PG will be released on April 4 and for NEET MDS will be released on April 9, 2020.

Those who are allotted a seat in first round of NEET PG counselling will have to report to the allotted institute from April 5 to April 12. Students willing to participate in the second round of NEET PG state counselling will have to submit their willingness for upgradation from April 5 to April 21. The vacancy chart for second round of counselling will be released on April 24, 2020.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first list of NEET MDS will have to report to the college in person for document verification and admission between April 10 and April 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, students willing to participate in the second round of counselling will have to submit their willingness for upgradation in second round from April 10 to May 8. The vacancy chart for second round of NEET MDS counselling will be released on May 11, 2020.

