NEET MDS: Registrations Begin For Master Of Dental Surgery Entrance Exam

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has started the application process for NEET MDS. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NEET MDS to register for the exam. The deadline for completing the application process is February 19, 2024.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during application submission window will be allowed to edit their applications from February 22, 2024 to February 25, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be out on March 13, 2024. The exam will be held on March 18, 2024 and the result will be announced on April 18, 2024.

Candidates will be required to have a valid Email ID, mobile number, and bank information for the submission of the registration fee.

The NEET MDS 2024 exam will be held online. Students are required to answer questions in two parts. Part A of the exam will contain 100 questions while Part B will contain 140 questions. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 1 am to 12 noon. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, is valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.