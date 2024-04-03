NEET MDS 2024 Result Announced, Check Cut-Off, Key Details

NEET MDS 2024: The examination was conducted on March 18.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 on Wednesday. Those who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The examination was conducted on March 18.

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards starting April 12 using their login credentials.

According to the official notice, one question in the NEET-MDS 2024 exam was identified as technically incorrect. All candidates who took the exam have been awarded full marks, regardless of whether they attempted this specific question.

NEET MDS Cut-off:

General, EWS: 50 percentile, 263 marks

General PwBD: 45 percentile, 246 score

SC, ST, OBC including PwBD: 40 percentile, 230 score

The NEET MDS 2024 exam aimed to facilitate admission to approximately 6,228 seats for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) across 259 dental colleges in the country.

The NBEMS will issue the merit ranking specifically for the All India 50 per cent quota seats, while the final merit list for NEET MDS and category-based merit lists for state quota seats will be released by the respective states and Union Territories (UTs).