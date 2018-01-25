NEET MDS 2018 Results Declared At Natboard.edu.in; How To Check National Board of Education (NBE) has declared the result for NEET MDS 2018. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to post graduate dental courses.

Two days after National Board of Education (NBE) declared the result for NEET PG exam conducted earlier in January 2018, the board has now declared the result for NEET MDS 2018. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to post graduate dental courses. The exam was conducted on January 7, 2018. The result has been released on the official results website for NBE. Students would need their candidate id and password to check their results.





NEET MDS Result 2018: How to check





Step one: Go to official website for NBE: www.natboard.edu.in

Step two: Click on the NEET MDS 2018 result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.



This year the exams were conducted for 960 marks as opposed to last year when the exam was conducted for 1200. The cut off consequently is lesser than last year. The cut off details are mentioned below:





The score card for NEET MDS 2018 will be available for download on the NEET MDS section of nbe.edu.in.







