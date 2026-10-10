Shubhanshu Shukla Praises Smit Machchhar, Shares Career Advice For Students

Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first man to visit the International Space Station, praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courageous act of fighting off the co-pilot who allegedly attempted to sabotage the plane's systems, saving the lives of as many as 174 passengers on board the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. He also wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and an early return to duty.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV during an event at Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Shukla said, "I am congratulating him, and the whole world is congratulating him. He has done an amazing job. He has saved so many lives. It was a very courageous act. I wish him all the very best for a speedy recovery so that he can return to duty as soon as possible."

Shubhanshu Shukla Recalls His School Days

Shukla recalled his school days and encouraged students to pursue their dreams. He also stressed the importance of understanding career options and making informed decisions about the future.

An alumnus of City Montessori School in Lucknow, Shukla said he often misses his school days.

The Group Captain said that the foundation for a person's major achievements is laid during their school years. He described school as one of the best phases of life and said he would like to return to those days, although he remains equally excited about the work he is currently doing.

Shubhanshu Shukla Advises Students To Pursue Their Dreams

Asked about students who dream of becoming astronauts or pursuing careers in science but lose sight of their goals as they move to higher classes due to mounting pressure, Shukla emphasised the importance of proper career planning.

He said that, in changing times, it is essential for students to be aware of emerging career options and the opportunities available in different fields. Teachers, parents, and career counsellors have an important role to play in this process, he added.

They should provide children with accurate information about new professions, jobs, and business opportunities so that students can choose their future paths in line with their interests and abilities.

Parents Have An Important Role In Shaping Students' Futures

Shukla said that when students are informed about opportunities across different fields, they can make better career choices. With the right guidance, they can pursue their interests and contribute to the country's development.

In his message to students, he encouraged them to remain committed to their dreams, seek accurate information, and prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.

Shubhanshu Shukla Turns 41 On October 10

Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Shukla turns 41 on Saturday. During his conversation with NDTV, he was greeted on his birthday and thanked everyone for their wishes.