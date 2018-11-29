NDA Cadets Conferred JNU Degrees At Convocation Ceremony

A total of 253 cadets were conferred the degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University - 48 in science stream, 146 in computer science and 59 cadets in arts stream.

Education | Updated: November 29, 2018 20:17 IST
Pune: 

More than 260 cadets, including some from foreign countries, were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony of 135th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near here Thursday. The chief guest at the convocation ceremony was Professor Furqan Qamar, Secretary General, the Association of Indian Universities, said an official release.

Eight cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.

Air Marshal I P Vipin, Commandant, NDA, addressed the ceremony after which the academic report of Autumn Term - 2018 was presented by the academy principal.

Professor Qamar, in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work. He emphasised about the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India and also motivated the future military leaders to carry forward the professionalism, ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.

Academy Cadet Captain Jaipreet Singh won the Chief of Army Staff Trophy for standing first in science stream.

CQMS Risabh Gupta got the Chief of Naval Staff Trophy for standing first in BSc (computer science).

SCC US Ganesh bagged the Chief of Air Staff trophy presented for standing first in social science stream.



