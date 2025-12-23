NCW Launches 'SHAKTI' Scholars Fellowship To Support Women Centric Research

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has started a new fellowship to encourage young people to study and suggest solutions to issues faced by women in India. The programme aims to support fresh research ideas that can help improve policies and bring positive change for women across the country.

The fellowship is called "SHAKTI Scholars: NCW Young Research Fellowship." It invites students and young researchers to carry out policy-oriented research on women-related issues.

This research program encompasses topics such as women's safety and dignity, issues related to gender-based violence, access to legal rights and justice, cybersecurity, effective implementation of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) framework in the workplace, women's leadership and political participation, health and nutrition, education and skill development, economic empowerment, women's participation in the labor force, socio-cultural traditions and work-life balance.

This fellowship is available to Indian citizens aged 21 to 30 years who have completed at least a bachelor's degree from a recognized institution. According to the NCW, preference will be given to candidates pursuing or having completed postgraduate or higher research degrees. Independent researchers with substantial research experience are also eligible to apply.

Selected fellows will receive a grant of Rs 1 lakh for a six-month research period. This amount will be disbursed in installments based on the progress of the research work.

Applications can be submitted via email to the NCW by 5:30 PM on December 31st. The commission stated that applications will be reviewed by an expert committee, and shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview as part of the selection process.

Additionally, last month, the NCW launched a 24x7 helpline number, 14490, to provide immediate assistance to women in distress. The commission appealed to citizens, social organizations and educational institutions to spread awareness about this helpline number.