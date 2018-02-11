English, Cost Of Education In Private Schools Reasons For EWS Dropout: NCPCR Study Communication in English, cost of extra curricular activities and "inadequate reimbursement" on education expenditures are major reasons for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups dropping out of private schools in Delhi, says a study by NCPCR.

Communication in English, cost of extra curricular activities and "inadequate reimbursement" on education expenditures are major reasons for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups dropping out of private schools in Delhi, says a study by NCPCR. The study also found that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) dropout rate in 2011 was around 26 per cent, which came down to 10 per cent in 2014.



National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been mandated under Section 31 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 to examine and review the safeguards of the rights provided under the Act and to recommend measures for its effective implementation.



The latest report provides outputs on quantitative analysis of compliance of admissions of EWS/DG category students as per RTE 2009 in Delhi, quantitative analysis of dropout rate of learners admitted under EWS and DG category in Delhi, qualitative analysis of the inclusive environment prevalent in schools and perceptions of private schools' authority.



Dropout in EWS ategory



During the on-site visit to schools, according to the report, the assessors took details of the dropout cases from school administration and interacted with school Principals/administration and parents of the EWS category to understand the major problems they face that lead them to drop out of schools.



One of the main excuses given by school is that after allotment parents did not show interest for admission but the school also didn't try to follow-up with the parents.



The report stated that due to lack of follow-up by the school or authorities, the seats remain vacant.



"One of the private school stated that students of EWS/DG category tend to get less support from their immediate family due to which they tend to drop out in case the family has to move back to their hometown," the report said.



Similar instances of drop out cases where family had stated its relocation to village as the reason for cancellation of admission were common across schools.



High Cost



Parents have complained that cost of books and extra curricular activity is too high and the reimbursement amount is not enough.



One of the parents said, "I pay around Rs. 3100/ - per quarter to the school for my son. Apart from that I spend about Rs. 12,000 on his books. His uniform cost is extra. In case the school takes the child for picnic, I pay for it."



The report assess that one of the major reasons for higher cost of books in private schools is the violation of section 29 (1) of the RTE Act, 2009 i.e. when the curriculum and evaluation procedure laied down by the academic authority is not followed.



The section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act fixes the responsibility of private unaided schools to provide free and compulsory education to children from weaker and disadvantaged sections by admitting at least one-fourth of the total strength of class 1 or pre-school education.



