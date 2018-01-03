NCHMCT JEE 2018: Online Application Begins For BSc In Hospitality And Hotel Administration National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has begun the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018.

NCHMCT JEE 2018: Online Application Begins For BSc In Hospitality And Hotel Administration

New Delhi: National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has begun the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018. NCHMCT JEE is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Science program in Hospitality and Hotel Administration offered at 58 IHMs. The written exam will be conducted in April and the result will be announced in the third week of May after which the counseling will begin. The counselling will be conducted in the last week of May and first week of June 2018.



Important Dates



Last date to apply online: April 11, 2018

Admit card download: April 20, 2018 to April 28, 2018

Exam date: April 28, 2018

Result date: Third week of May 2018



Exam Pattern



The exam will be conducted in the offline mode. The written exam will be of three hours duration. NCHMCT JEE question paper will have five sections- Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English Language, and Aptitude for Service Sector. The questions will be in both English and Hindi except for the questions in English language section. There will be a total of 200 questions. For every correct answer one mark will be awarded and for every incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.



In case of Aptitude for Service Sector section, Graded mark(s) will be awarded in the following manner - the most appropriate answer carries 1.00, the next appropriate answer carries 0.75, the next to next appropriate answer carries 0.50 whereas the inappropriate answer shall carry negative mark of 0.25.







