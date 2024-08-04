NCERT Recruitment 2024: Application Process Open for 123 Posts, Check Details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started accepting applications for 123 job vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the NCERT website, ncert.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill positions for Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor at NCERT, New Delhi, and its constituent units located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong. Candidates must submit their applications on or before August 16.

The official notification states: "Applicants belonging to UR/OBC/EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 (Rupees One Thousand only) through online payment mode. No other mode of payment will be accepted. Women applicants and those belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempt from the payment of the fee. The fee, once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances."

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply Online

Go to the official website, ncert.nic.in

Click on the "Vacancies" section in the announcements area on the homepage.

A new page will open. Click on "Advertisement No. 174/2024 for filling up vacant academic positions under direct recruitment || Apply Now."

Click "Apply Now," then fill in the necessary details and submit.

Log in using your registration number and password

Complete the form, select the post, and click "Submit"

Take a printout for future reference

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Pay Scales

Professor: Academic Level 14 with a rationalized entry pay of Rs 1,44,200 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs. 37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Associate Professor: Academic Level 13A with a rationalized entry pay of Rs 1,31,400 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs 37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)

Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian: Academic Level 10 with a rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs 15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)