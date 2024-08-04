NCERT Recruitment 2024: Application Process Open for 123 Posts, Check Details

The official notification states: "Applicants belonging to UR/OBC/EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 (Rupees One Thousand only) through online payment mode. No other mode of payment will be accepted. Women applicants and those belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempt from the payment of the fee. The fee, once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances."
NCERT Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply Online
- Go to the official website, ncert.nic.in
- Click on the "Vacancies" section in the announcements area on the homepage.
- A new page will open. Click on "Advertisement No. 174/2024 for filling up vacant academic positions under direct recruitment || Apply Now."
- Click "Apply Now," then fill in the necessary details and submit.
- Log in using your registration number and password
- Complete the form, select the post, and click "Submit"
- Take a printout for future reference
NCERT Recruitment 2024: Pay Scales
Professor: Academic Level 14 with a rationalized entry pay of Rs 1,44,200 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs. 37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)
Associate Professor: Academic Level 13A with a rationalized entry pay of Rs 1,31,400 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs 37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)
Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian: Academic Level 10 with a rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs 15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)