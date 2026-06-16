NCERT Admits Delay In Class 9 Social Science Textbook As New Academic Session Begins

The new academic session has already started in schools across the country, but many students and teachers are still waiting for the new Class 9 Social Science textbook. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has acknowledged that the book is yet to be printed and distributed, raising concerns among educators and parents.

According to NCERT, the delay is linked to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the development of a new curriculum. While the council says the textbook is now almost ready for printing, questions are being raised about why such an important subject book was not available before the academic session began.

In a recent statement, NCERT said that more than 90 lakh Class 9 textbooks covering nine subjects have already been published and made available across the country. However, the Social Science textbook remains unavailable and is expected to be released soon.

The council explained that the transition to the new curriculum under NEP 2020 required extensive preparation and content development. As a result, some textbooks have taken longer than expected to reach students.

NCERT also stated that it is ensuring adequate supply of textbooks through its vendor network, sales counters, official online portal, and various e-commerce platforms. Despite these efforts, temporary shortages may occur in some locations during the transition phase.

The rollout of the new curriculum has brought significant changes to school education. NCERT maintains that the process is progressing in a phased manner, but educators say the delay has created practical challenges for schools.

Many schools have already begun teaching under the revised curriculum. However, the absence of the Social Science textbook has made lesson planning difficult. Teachers are having to rely on limited resources while waiting for the final book to arrive.

Experts also point out that there is confusion regarding the sequence of chapters in some subjects. In Mathematics, only Part 1 of the textbook is currently available, creating additional uncertainty for schools trying to plan the academic year.

Education experts believe that timely availability of textbooks is essential for smooth learning. Schools are currently preparing lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, and annual academic calendars without having access to all final textbooks.

While NCERT has assured that the Social Science textbook is print-ready and will be released shortly, schools and parents are hoping for a quicker distribution process.