NCC Should Be Present In All Schools In Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stressed on having NCC units in all schools of the state, so that a sense of nationalism spirit, discipline and the ideals of selfless service, could be instilled among youths. During a meeting with the Additional Director General of National Cadet Corpse (NCC) of Northeast region, Major General Raju Chauhan, and a team of officials here on Tuesday, Pema Khandu said he seeks to expand the Indian Military Cadet Corps in all higher secondary schools in the state by raising NCC units in all schools.

He said upgrading the 22(I) Coy at Pasighat to a full-fledged battalion and raising of another NCC battalion at Tawang will help in filling up cadet vacancies in those schools, an official statement said here today.

Pema Khandu said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the NCC, an Indian military cadet corps with its headquarters in New Delhi, should have its reach in all the border areas of the country. He assured the visiting NCC officials to provide infrastructure, manpower and financial support for expansion of NCC in Arunachal, the statement added.