Nagaland School Board Releases Results Of Class 10 And 12. Here's How To Check

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday announced the higher secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) results. Students who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 10 to 22 this year and the senior secondary exam was held from March 9-31. The website will allow students to download a soft copy of the results. They will get marksheet and pass certificate from their respective schools.

How to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC 2023 results:

Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the respective link for HSLC and HSSLC board result link

A PDF of the result will open on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

NBSE has uploaded two releases in the form of PDF documents, which mention the names of successful candidates on the first 20 positions.

The same process has been followed for Class 12 results too, where the release carries stream-wise names of successful candidates.

The detailed results follow in the subsequent pages of the release titled 'Result Gazette'.

The NBSE said that in Class 10 results, the pass percentage for government schools is 49.13 whereas for private school, it's 91.15 per cent.

For Class 12, 84.21 per cent students in government schools cleared the exam and 89.70 per cent in private schools.

It further said that documents can be collected by the concerned centre superintendents on May 29 and 30. A candidate with Needs Improvement grades in 3(three) or less subjects is eligible to sit for the HSLC Compartmental Examination.

Candidates have to apply online through the NBSE portal. The rate of fees is Rs 600 per subject.